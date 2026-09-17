Dolly Parton posthumously accepts Lifetime Achievement Award in emotional pre-recorded video
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Dolly Parton posthumously accepts Lifetime Achievement Award in emotional pre-recorded video

The country legend sadly died last month after a private battle with cancer

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Americanafest/Youtube

Topics: Dolly Parton, Celebrity, Music

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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