Dolly Parton posthumously accepts Lifetime Achievement Award in emotional pre-recorded video

Three weeks after the global music community mourned the loss of country music icon Dolly Parton, the late singer-songwriter was posthumously honoured with a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Americana Music Honours & Awards.

Parton, who passed away on August 25 at the age of 80 following a private health battle with cancer, had originally been scheduled to accept the accolade in absentia.

However, following her death, the pre-recorded video message she prepared for the ceremony was transformed into a profoundly emotional posthumous tribute, drawing a standing ovation and tears from attendees inside Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

Appearing on screen with her signature radiant smile, rhinestone attire, and unmistakable humor, Parton delivered a heartfelt address thanking the Americana Music Association for recognizing her extensive catalogue and deep roots in traditional mountain music.

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In the message recorded shortly before her passing, the "Jolene" and "9 to 5" icon reflected on her seven-decade career, acknowledging the genre that shaped her upbringing in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee before she crossed over into international superstardom.

Dolly Parton passed away last month at the age of 80 (Ron Davis/Getty Images)

“Well, hey, it’s Dolly. I’m honored to be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association," the message began.

“I mean, roots music, or what is now called Americana music, is what I grew up playing back in the Smoky Mountains,” Parton continued. "It’s that same music that drew me back to East Tennessee in 1997 to write and record my album, Hungry Again. And that project really opened the door to a series of bluegrass and acoustic albums that changed the course of my career in so many ways.”

“Now, new fans discovered these albums, new Americana music communities embraced them, and now looking back at it all, I see this era of my career as a musical renaissance of sorts,” Parton said. “I want to thank everyone at the AMA for recognizing me with this award. It’s a great honor truly, and just know that I will always love you.”

Following the broadcast of the acceptance message, fellow artists and collaborators took to the stage to deliver an acoustic medley of Parton’s most celebrated compositions, including "Coat of Many Colors" and "I Will Always Love You."

The honour marks one of the first major industry tributes since Parton's passing last month, which prompted an outpouring of grief and remembrance from world leaders, fellow musicians, and millions of fans across the globe. Throughout her groundbreaking career, Parton amassed 25 Billboard No. 1 country singles, sold over 100 million records worldwide, and transformed American philanthropy through her Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library, which has gifted hundreds of millions of books to young children.

The ceremony concluded with a sustained standing ovation honoring Parton's unmatched legacy as both a cultural pioneer and the undisputed Queen of Country music.