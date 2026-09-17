Madonna announces first MTV VMAs performance since infamous 2003 Britney Spears kiss
Home>Music

Madonna announces first MTV VMAs performance since infamous 2003 Britney Spears kiss

Twenty-three years after shocking the world alongside Britney Spears, Madonna is officially returning to the MTV VMAs performance lineup.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Kevin Kane/WireImage

Topics: MTV, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Music

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: