Dolly Parton estate files for restraining order after allegedly firing nephew Bryan Seaver
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Dolly Parton estate files for restraining order after allegedly firing nephew Bryan Seaver

The filing claims he told one of Parton's lawyers that he was a 'killer'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Dolly Parton/YouTube

Topics: Dolly Parton, Music, US News, Celebrity

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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