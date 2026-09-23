Dolly Parton estate files for restraining order after allegedly firing nephew Bryan Seaver

Dolly Parton’s estate has filed a restraining order against the late star’s nephew Bryan Seaver and made alarming claims about his conduct.

The world has been mourning Parton, the late singer-songwriter who passed away on August 25 at the age of 80 after a private cancer diagnosis.

However, following her death, some controversies have taken place regarding her nephew, who had announced the singer’s passing via a pre-recorded message and served as her head of security.

But now Parton’s estate claims Seaver threatened to smear her legacy and made violent threats toward her employees after her death.

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After more than 20 years in the role, according to TMZ, he was ‘terminated’ earlier this month.

The suit was filed by She’s Alive, LLC (SAL), which claimed he became ‘emboldened’ after her death and it also filed for a temporary restraining order - which was granted yesterday (September 22).

Bryan Seaver reportedly hit back against his firing (Photo by Robby Klein/Getty Images for CMA)

“Mr. Seaver began his campaign of threats, intimidation, and coercion a few weeks prior to Ms. Parton’s passing. In writing, he vowed to ‘destroy the entire brand’ and also told her entertainment attorney: “I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer,’” People reported.

Another alleged text from Seaver shared in the filing, as reported by Variety, reads: "All I do is warfare... Everyone needs to be worried about what I might do..."

Another alleged text reads: "I only own swords and guns," before vowing vengeance on 'anyone that has ever betrayed my family'.

The filing also alleged that Seaver threatened to smear his aunt’s brand to ‘inflict reputational and economic harm’, including apparently wanting to launch a podcast dedicated to ruining her brand partnerships unless he received money.

He is also accused of making ‘threats of real-world violence’ to Parton’s staff, advisors and partners, with SAL determining it is ‘armed with a duty to protect the employees and partners who promote [Parton’s] brand and partnership'.

The filing alleges: “Without relief, Defendants’ calculated campaign will continue to inflict fear, to destabilize SAL’s operations, and to cause further irreparable harm.”

Seaver told TMZ of the lawsuit: "Nothing in this lawsuit were threats and most of the comments I stand by.

Dolly Parton's estate has made some worrying claims (Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"I was talking frankly in a private way with Danny who I thought was my friend and he fancies himself a gangster.

"A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving."

Seaver and his team previously told TMZ when news of his firing broke that they were ‘dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions’ that have allegedly occurred since Parton’s death.

“We refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much,” they said.

Seaver also allegedly said he and his team ‘remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family.’

Seaver's alleged termination letter, which was shared by TMZ, specifies that despite being fired, he remains a beneficiary of Parton's trust.

It read: "Please note that this termination is not a termination of your personal interest in the Trust. The Co-Trustees will be in contact with you (and the other beneficiaries) in the near future regarding your interest as a beneficiary of the Trust."

UNILAD reached out to a representative of Bryan Seaver and Dolly Parton's estate for comment.