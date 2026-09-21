Pop legend Amanda Lear calls out Miley Cyrus for allegedly ‘copying’ her song
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Pop legend Amanda Lear calls out Miley Cyrus for allegedly ‘copying’ her song

It's not the first time Cyrus has been accused of duplicating elements of someone else's song

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantic Records

Topics: Miley Cyrus, Music, News, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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