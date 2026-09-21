Pop legend Amanda Lear calls out Miley Cyrus for allegedly ‘copying’ her song

Miley Cyrus has been hit with another accusation of copying someone else's song following the release of her new album Bass Persuades.

Cyrus' new album, which is made up of ten tracks, was released on Friday (September 18). One of the songs is called 'REDLIGHTS' – and it's this single that French pop star Amanda Lear has an issue with.

Lear is best known for songs like 'Follow Me', 'Queen of Chinatown', and 'Tomorrow', all of which were released in the 1970s.

Lear believes that Cyrus' 'REDLIGHTS' sounds similar to her song 'The Sphinx'. Taking to Instagram yesterday, Lear shared a photo of Cyrus' album cover and wrote: "Thank You Miley for copying my song The Sphinx, I am flattered."

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Cyrus is yet to respond to the allegations by Lear, but recently called 'REDLIGHTS' one of her favorite songs that she's ever made.

Amanda Lear has accused Miley Cyrus of copying her song (Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

"REDLIGHTS is one of my favorite records I’ve released to date," she wrote online, adding: "It’s got my favorite ingredients both heartbreaking and euphoric. Love being torn."

Her fans have come to her defense in the wake of Lear's accusations. One person wrote to the French artist: "Your song is pushing 50 and you’re on instagram fighting with miley cyrus over it???

"Artists have sampled and interpolated older music FOREVER. If anything be happy people are even talking about your song again."

A second said: "It's not even similar lol.... trying to get attention huh!?"

A third insisted that the two songs are 'not even similar'. UNILAD has approached Cyrus' representatives for comment.

This isn't the first time that Cyrus has been accused of copying somebody else's song. Back in 2024, the former Disney star and her co-writers were sued by Tempo Music Investments who alleged that they'd copied elements of Bruno Mars' hit song 'When I Was Your Man' in Cyrus' Grammy Award-winning song 'Flowers'.

Miley Cyrus' new album dropped last Friday (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Part of the lawsuit alleged the successful song would 'not exist' without having 'exploited numerous melodic, harmonic and lyrical elements of 'When I Was Your Man'' including 'the melodic pitch design and sequence of the verse, the connecting bass-line, certain bars of the chorus, certain theatrical music elements, lyric elements, and specific chord progressions'.

But Cyrus' lawyers have denied that the song infringes Mars' copyright and filed that the lawsuit be thrown out.

Mars himself has not sued Cyrus.

Earlier this year, a judge heard arguments from both Tempo Music Investments and Cyrus' team, but a ruling has not been made yet.

Cyrus' legal team don't want the case to go to trial and in May requested a summary-judgement, meaning a judge has to determine whether Tempo has enough legally viable material (and whether there are factual disputes) to justify putting the case before a jury.