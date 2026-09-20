Ed Sheeran is 'so sorry' as he speaks out on 'Free Palestine' comments that got Macklemore axed from his tour
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Ed Sheeran is 'so sorry' as he speaks out on 'Free Palestine' comments that got Macklemore axed from his tour

He called October 7 'horrific' and Gaza's crisis 'catastrophic, unjustifiable, disproportionate.'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: x/EdSheeranAccess

Topics: Ed Sheeran, Music

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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