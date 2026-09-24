Paramore’s Hayley Williams pays tribute to late ex-husband Chad Gilbert after death at 45
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Paramore’s Hayley Williams pays tribute to late ex-husband Chad Gilbert after death at 45

Days after New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert died aged 45, ex-wife Hayley Williams shared an emotional message honoring his memory.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit:  C Flanigan/FilmMagic / Anna Webber/Getty Images for Inc. at Inc. Founders House at SXSW

Topics: Celebrity, Music

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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