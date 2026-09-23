Taylor Lautner and wife Tay welcome first baby and reveal meaning behind her name

Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor Lautner, have welcomed a baby called Taylor Lautner.

Okay, they haven't actually called the little girl Taylor as her first name, but it is the second her second part of her moniker.

The newborn, who was welcomed into the world on September 16, is called Lennon Taylor Lautner and (obviously) her middle name pays homage to her parents.

Announcing the news of her arrival, Tay Lautner penned on Instagram: "One week loving our sweet little Lenny."

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She shared a photo of the tot resting on a muslin cloth and a cute embroidered sign next to her with 'Lennon Taylor' on it.

The pair, who wed in 2022, have been quickly showered with congrats by their celebrity friends. Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mayci Neeley said: "Omg so precious! Congrats."

Earlier this year the couple discussed what they wanted to call their daughter amid speculation that they were going to call her Taylor.

When asked if they were going to use the name, Tay teased to Alex Cooper: "It may be in the mix. We will find out when the baby comes."

She went on to quip: "I feel like if I don't name my baby Taylor, the Internet's literally gonna cancel me."

Tay also shared that Taylor would have probably been 'in the mix' if they were having a baby boy too and that he may have been known as 'T.J'.

It's fortunate that they didn't give their daughter the first name Taylor as the Twilight star and his wife already have issues in airports with the identical names in mind.

Taylor Lautner and his wife have welcomed a daughter (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

They also have issues with their mail.

"Now that we officially have the same exact name, packages are becoming tough," the actor said on Today in 2023.

"We need to figure something out, because when I'm buying stuff for her and she's buying stuff for me we're gonna have some surprises spoiled if we open the wrong Taylor Lautner packet."

The 34-year-old went on to joke about TSA: "TSA, airport, they'll be like which one of you is Taylor? And we're like 'both of us', and they're like 'which one of you is Taylor Lautner?', also both of us!

"They're like 'eh, this seems fishy', we're gonna send you to security."