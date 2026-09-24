Ed Sheeran suffers huge new blow following Macklemore controversy
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Ed Sheeran suffers huge new blow following Macklemore controversy

Macklemore was fired from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour after comments he made about Palestine on September 4 during a performance

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Ed Sheeran, Music, Celebrity, Social Media

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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