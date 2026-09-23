Drake's 'Goth Baddie' gives surprising response when asked if they are actually dating
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Drake's 'Goth Baddie' gives surprising response when asked if they are actually dating

Drake and Goth Baddie's saga may have its future decided after the influencer was asked about their relationship

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: @‌pinkchyu/Instagram

Topics: Music, Celebrity, Drake

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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