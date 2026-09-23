Drake's 'Goth Baddie' gives surprising response when asked if they are actually dating

Drake's ‘Goth Baddie’ has given an update on the pair’s relationship status one month on from their date.

Their timeline is fairly recent, and may have even continued after Drake dropped his ‘September 15’ project, which included moments where the pair got close.

The Fear of Missing Out project was a 'not so short film,' which saw the Canadian rapper reunite with Pinkchyu, aka Goth Baddie, aka Lin Lamar, who won his speed dating stream last month.

In the flick, Pinkchyu held Drakes hand, and even gave the singer an emo makeover via a Hot Topic haul.

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There, the 39-year-old was dressed in chains, and black attire, with some smudged eyeliner to boot.

Goth Baddie, his mother, and Sexxy Red all made appearances in the stream, and if you missed it, you won’t be able to catch it as it is now unavailable to view on YouTube.

Drake had an 'emo makeover' from Goth Baddie (Drake/YouTube)

In a post on her Instagram page after winning the competition, the influencer went on to share a picture of the pair together, and captioned it: "Drake finally found his goth baddie."

This reference comes off the back of the rapper’s interview with Bobbi Althoff in 2025.

During an episode of her podcast, he told her that his dream woman would be 'some tweaked out goth, kinda tatted all over'.

“I really feel like my destiny is to wind up with a goth baddie with just absolute O cups,” he said, and that she had to be ‘funny’.

When she won the show, Drake revealed to her that she could ask him to buy her anything, and she requested he purchase her mom a house – which he agreed to.

Anyway, in an update that came just yesterday (September 22), Pinkchyu, gave a cryptic answer about her relationship with the rapper in a TMZ interview.

The clip, which reportedly was taken in Los Angeles, showed the influencer with two other goth friends, and being asked if the pair are officially dating.

"They know, and they are telling me not to say anything," she replied as her friends began to laugh.

She then added: "They told me not to say. I can't..."

Then, when asked about working with Drake on his segment in the film called ‘Princess,’ she revealed: “I actually felt like a princess.”

She also went on to say that the pair had been looking at houses for sale for her mother, which seems to suggest Drake is making good on his promise to buy a home for her.

She said of the plans: "It's in the works, I'm excited."

In other news, her fame after being on Drake’s stream and film has apparently attracted other celebrities to her.

When TMZ asked if anyone else has slid into her DMs since the video, she refused to name names, but said: "Oh my god, so I'm not gonna say who, they're pretty massive, I kid you not sent me an audio recording of them barking. I was like this has gotta be a joke, there's just no way."