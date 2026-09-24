Dolly Parton's sister breaks silence on family feud and alleged restraining order against nephew Bryan Seaver
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Dolly Parton's sister breaks silence on family feud and alleged restraining order against nephew Bryan Seaver

Freida Parton has taken to Instagram to address the claims

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@‌the_real_freida_parton

Topics: Dolly Parton, Celebrity, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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