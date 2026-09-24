Dolly Parton's sister breaks silence on family feud and alleged restraining order against nephew Bryan Seaver

The youngster sister of Dolly Parton has spoken out following the family feud that has unfolded since the country singer's death last month.

It was Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, who announced the '9 to 5' hitmaker's death but since then, Parton's estate has claimed he threatened to smear the singer's legacy and made violent threats toward her employees after her death.

It comes after reports Seaver had been fired, which Parton's nephew confirmed to ABC News.

However, he has denied allegations of threatening behavior.

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Now, Freida Parton has taken to Instagram to lift the lid on the news and dismissed speculation of a family feud.

"Hi I’ll say this and this only: there is no feud within our family. No one among the Parton/Owens family is fighting over Dolly’s estate," she wrote.

"We all love Bryan, just as we love each other. I love you all."

Seaver, who worked as head of security for Parton, spoke to ABC News about the allegations.

"I've never threatened anyone. They are my friends and they are my brother and colleagues," he said.

"Dolly's manager was at odds with the very people I was calling out, and this was a private discussion used against me as some sort of threat against him.

"The restraining order is spurious and simply a publicity stunt."

Speaking of the firing itself, Seaver added: "I was fired. After the estate negotiated with me and my company for services in perpetuity and agreed to that service provision from my company."

A recent lawsuit filed by She’s Alive, LLC (SAL) claimed Seaver had become ‘emboldened’ after Parton's death, while a temporary restraining order was also filed, which was granted on Tuesday (September 22).

Bryan Seaver has denied the allegations (Instagram/@dollyparton)

“Mr. Seaver began his campaign of threats, intimidation, and coercion a few weeks prior to Ms. Parton’s passing. In writing, he vowed to ‘destroy the entire brand’ and also told her entertainment attorney: I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer," People reported.

The filing further alleges: “Without relief, Defendants’ calculated campaign will continue to inflict fear, to destabilize SAL’s operations, and to cause further irreparable harm.”

Seaver has since dismissed the allegations detailed in the lawsuit, telling TMZ: "Nothing in this lawsuit were threats and most of the comments I stand by.

"I was talking frankly in a private way with Danny who I thought was my friend and he fancies himself a gangster.

"A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving."