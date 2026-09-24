Roseanne Barr slams co-star who confronted her over her racist tweets
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Roseanne Barr slams co-star who confronted her over her racist tweets

Roseanne Barr has told her former sitcom son to ‘stay f*ked until the day you die’ in explosive rant.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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