Love Is Blind star reveals how partner who tried to kill her has tried contacting her from prison
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Love Is Blind star reveals how partner who tried to kill her has tried contacting her from prison

He was jailed for 15 years after being found guilty of attempted murder

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: HISPA

Topics: Love Is Blind, US News, Celebrity, Crime, Film and TV

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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