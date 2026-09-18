Love Is Blind star reveals how partner who tried to kill her has tried contacting her from prison

A Love Is Blind star has revealed she is 'afraid' after her TV groom was found guilty of attempting to murder her, and now believes he has been trying to contact her from jail.

The couple were paired together on the Argentine version of the dating show, which sees singles matched by experts and married to a stranger before living together to see if they can make their relationship work.

But just a year after marrying on the show, Emily Ceco reported Santiago Martínez to the police after he grew violent towards her.

And following a trial, he was found guilty of attempted murder, repeated assault, and unlawful detention, and sentenced to 15 years in jail.

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The reality star has spoke openly about her experiences. (@cecoemily/Instagram)

Reacting to the lengthy sentencing on Televisión Pública, the star, relieved, said: "He tried to kill me. My body was shaking. I felt like I had taken a backpack off my shoulders and that I was going to have peace after a long time. I was going to be able to sleep and continue with my life ... and be able to enjoy life like I fought for."

And six months on from the guilty verdict, Emily has decided to speak about her horrifying experience, revealing that she is still 'afraid' of her persecutor.

Speaking on the HISPA podcast, the reality star said: "Something that happened to me a few days ago, as a kid they called him [Santiago] Nano, he’s a River fan, and he always had a phrase that I think he said twice a day, all day he’d say it, 'God’s timing is perfect'.

The horrifying incident occurred just one year on from appearing on the reality show together. (Netflix)

"And recently a new account started following me, called Nano, that had a stolen River photo, and said, 'God’s timing is perfect', and had no followers, nothing. It was a brand-new profile."

Emily believes that Santiago is behind the account, as she added: "So I think, 'Why do you still need me to know?' I mean, he wanted to be certain that I would know it was him behind it. What’s going on with you regarding me? Why don’t you want to find peace? Why don’t you want to move on with your life? Why do you keep wanting to hurt me?"

And she fears the day he is inevitably released from prison more than any other.

"I’m very afraid, because it’s still relatively recent," she said.

"I do want to continue with my life. I would love to start a family, I would love to be a mom. I would love to achieve what I fought for, because I fought to stay alive, and I want to fulfill my dreams."