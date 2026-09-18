Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story viewers surprised to discover Ella Beatty has two very famous parents

Netflix has just premiered a new instalment of Ryan Murphy’s Monster titled The Lizzie Borden Story with the titular role played by star Ella Beatty, whose parents are acting royalty.

After tackling convicted serial killers Jeffrey Dahmer, Lyle and Erik Menendez, and Ed Gein in previous chapters, the series has focused on its first alleged female perpetrator with some seriously graphic scenes.

This new season retells the story of Borden, who was trialled for the axe murders of her father and stepmother Andrew and Abby in 1892 Fall River, Massachusetts, and was later acquitted.

Beatty, whose previous acting credits include Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Capote vs The Swans and movie If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, leads the cast of The Lizzie Borden Story alongside Vicky Krieps in a disturbing dual role.

Advert

This might not be a fun watch. (Netflix)

A Juilliard graduate, Beatty might not have lots of acting credits under her belt at present, but is sure on a trajectory to success after playing Lizzie.

Set to star in the film adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s 1963 novel The Bell Jar directed by Sarah Polley next, the actress might be considered a ‘nepo baby’ given both her parents are award-winning, acclaimed Hollywood stars.

Ella is the youngest daughter of Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, who have been married since 1992. The pair also share three more children, Stephen, Ben and Isabel.

Speaking after the series debut, Ella shared the acting advice she’s received from her parents.

Ella Beatty with dad Warren and mom Annette Bening (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Audi)

“Listen,” Ella told Entertainment Weekly. “Listen is the best advice.”

And when two stars of the caliber of Bening and Beatty tell you to listen, you simply do.

Warren Beatty won the Best Director Oscar for his film Reds, which was nominated for three other Academy Awards in 1982. He also received four acting Oscar nominations out of 14 total nominations.

Meanwhile, Bening has been nominated for five Oscars for roles in Nyad, The Kids Are All Right, Being Julia, American Beauty, and The Grifters. She also won two Golden Globes and has been nominated for acting awards 10 times.

This wasn’t the first time Ella has spoken about having famous parents. Last month, the young star said she was ‘so lucky’ to have grown up with such ‘brilliant’ parents.

“I’m so lucky because my mom is such a brilliant artist. My dad as well, of course,” Ella told Vanity Fair in August.

“From when I was a very little girl, I watched their artistry—the side that happens at home when it’s not necessarily visible to the world. I absolutely have many memories of being sidled up to my mom, watching her go over material."

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story is streaming on Netflix.