Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story viewers surprised to discover Ella Beatty has two very famous parents
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Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story viewers surprised to discover Ella Beatty has two very famous parents

She comes from acting royalty.

Stefania Sarrubba

Stefania Sarrubba

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Featured Image Credit: (Netflix)

Topics: Netflix, True crime, Ryan Murphy

Stefania Sarrubba
Stefania Sarrubba

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