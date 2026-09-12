Practical Magic child star breaks silence after sequel snub saw her role recast
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Practical Magic child star breaks silence after sequel snub saw her role recast

Retired child star Alexandra Artrip addressed being recast in Practical Magic 2, quipping that "nobody even knew I was alive a month ago."

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: AlexandraArtip/Instagram

Topics: Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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