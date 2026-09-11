Robert Pattinson's World Trade Center movie sparked controversy with viewers left in silence over plot twist
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Robert Pattinson's World Trade Center movie sparked controversy with viewers left in silence over plot twist

'I remember screaming at the screen when this happened', one viewer claimed

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Summit Entertainment

Topics: Film and TV, Robert Pattinson, History, US News, Terrorism

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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