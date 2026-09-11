Robert Pattinson's World Trade Center movie sparked controversy with viewers left in silence over plot twist

The controversial Robert Pattison movie has resurfaced 25 years on from the tragedies of 9/11, with some viewers describing the ending as 'unhinged'.

Of all the coming-of-age drama's Pattison has starred in, Remember Me is one he felt strongly about from the get-go.

"I’d read tons of scripts over the summer, after I did Twilight – I mean hundreds… and everything just seemed exactly the same," he noted, speaking with IndieLondon.

"But this one initially stood out," the actor added.

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The movie follows the story of Tyler Hawkins (Pattinson), a troubled student with family grief, who falls in love with Ally (Emilie de Ravin), a woman carrying her own painful past.

The film ultimately takes a very dramatic and unexpected turn, with its ending connecting the characters' personal stories to the events of September 11, 2001.

And year after year, as the anniversary of the horrifying attacks passes by, the movie is referenced by viewers on social media.

"I remember screaming at the screen when this happened. Nothing has ever been more unhinged," one user wrote.

The film continues to be called into question. (Summit Entertainment)

As another said: "Man I’ve never opened a Wikipedia page faster."

"Who made the bonkers creative decision to end Remember Me (2010) this way?" a third questioned.

"I was sincerely traumatized as a little girl," another added.

A film critic also wrote: "There’s no shame in exploring tragedy through art. But exploiting it to make your very ordinary movie feel more important? That’s another story."

But many also defended the unexpected twist, with some suggesting the entire point was to catch viewers off-guard, much like the attacks did that day.

"Isn’t it the whole point? That this was so unexpected, people had lives, plans etc and then it just ended abruptly," one said.

Many have branded the film insensitive of the events of 9/11. (Fabina Sbina/ Hugh Zareasky/Getty Images)

In the years that have gone by since its release, Pattison has spoken openly about the plot, and how it was intended to be received.

And Allen Coulter, the director, has also defended the ending.

Speaking with Cinema Blend, the creator said: "It's a shock, but not a twist. One has to deal with these things; there's nothing you can do.

"Any drama that has any kind of ending, if the story is not compelling, then it doesn't matter. But if the story is compelling."

He noted that the filmmakers were trying to humanize that kind of event rather than exploit it.