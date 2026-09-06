Terminator 2's child star Edward Furlong has changed a lot since his breakout role

Edward Furlong has admitted that 'growing up in the spotlight is really hard' following his breakthrough role in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

The now 49-year-old was just 13 when he landed the breakthrough role as as John Connor in the famed franchise, and it's safe to say Furlong has changed a lot since the 1991 release.

Having the privilege to have worked with director James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger as a teenager is something Furlong feels very lucky about to this day.

Speaking to People in a recent interview, Furlong said: "I was spoiled rotten by being able to work with Jim Cameron as like the first director that I worked with because he really knows what he’s doing.

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"It’s like you feel safe with Jim Cameron — you know it’s going to be good."

Furlong also recalled the huge influence Schwarzenegger had on him back then, as he praised his co-star for his constant professionalism.

The actor pictured in 2020 (Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

“He just was the definition of professional,” the 49-year-old said. “I never, ever saw Arnold complain. He always kind of lifted the mood on set.”

Furlong also heaped praise on Linda Hamilton, as he continued: "I think she made me that much better being able to act alongside he. I learned so much from all of them."

Nonetheless, the actor found it tricky navigating Hollywood and being in the spotlight at such a young age.

Recalling the difficulties to People, Furlong added: "Growing up in the spotlight is really hard. It’s tough enough as an adult to be able to navigate… just being a human being and making mistakes, and whatever, when you got a spotlight on you ... it’s tough."

Since his TV debut, Furlong has spoken openly about his struggles with addiction, which ultimately caused him to be dropped from the third Terminator movie.

Despite the mistakes, Furlong went on to tell People they've 'made me who I am today' and that he doesn't regret getting into acting at a young age.

Edward Furlong has opened up on his struggles (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

“I just found acting like very therapeutic… just really gravitated towards it,” he added.

“I’m blessed to have been able to, through most of my life, been able to do something that I really love doing.”

Furlong spent six months behind bars in 2013 after he was convicted of breaking a restraining order.

It came after he was charged with battery on his ex-girlfriend, though the actor was not formally found guilty or convicted after a plea deal was reached on assault and probation violation charges.

In more recent years, Furlong has featured in Unspeakable: Beyond the Wall of Sleep and Heart of a Champion, according to his IMDB page.