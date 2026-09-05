Letter D4vd reportedly sent to inmate inside prison revealed after teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death
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Letter D4vd reportedly sent to inmate inside prison revealed after teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death

Disgraced singer D4vd's alleged jailhouse notes appear to show that he backed out of a helping post a fellow inmate's bail

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Topics: Crime

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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