Letter D4vd reportedly sent to inmate inside prison revealed after teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death

A letter allegedly sent by D4vid to a fellow inmate has been recovered and leaked to the press.

The 20-year-old singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is currently being held without bail as he awaits trial following the tragic discovery of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s body in the trunk of a Tesla registered in his name last September.

Celeste first went missing from Lake Elsinore, California in April 2024, and as the case unfolded, fans noticed eerie connections to an old unreleased track that had surfaced online years ago under the title Celeste_Demo unfin.

The now-deleted SoundCloud song included lyrics such as: "Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed."

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As well as: "Afraid you'll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress / Missing you so much makes me depressed."

Celeste’s mother has also told investigators that her daughter had a boyfriend named David around the time she vanished, though no formal connection to Burke has been made.

Now, while locked up, Burke has reportedly befriended a fellow inmate known as a 'trustee' who served food within the Los Angeles jail facility.

According to TMZ, the singer even agreed to help his new friend post a $1,000 bail for a family emergency before backing out.

In a series of handwritten letters, D4vd explained to his fellow inmate, 'Tony', why he couldn't fulfill his promise.

Fourteen-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was tragically found dead in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vid's name (GoFundMe)

“Tony, My boy!!! ugh I feel terrible about leaving you hanging like that, bro," he allegedly wrote in one letter.

He explained his legal team advised against him helping his friend, before continuing: "I'm so sorry bro I was so excited about it and I know you're going through an intense time right now too I apologize x10000 for not being able to follow through."

Throughout the letters Burke, who was on his debut tour when Celeste's body was recovered, repeatedly thanks God and tells his fellow inmate that he has him in his prayers.

We've transcribed the handwritten notes and included them in full below.

One letter read: "To: Anthony, From: David.

"Tony, My boy!!! ugh I feel terrible about leaving you hanging like that, bro, I haven't seen you around in a minute and didnt know how to reach you, so I hope this kite does. My lawyers pushed my meeting back from Friday to that following monday that just passed, and told me that im unable to help you in the way that I want to at this time. I'm so sorry bro I was so excited about it and I know you're going through an intense time right now too I apologize x10000 for not being able to follow through. I am forever grateful for your prayers and kindness towards me.

I am continually praying for you and your family. God will make a way, I know He will. I pray that if Im not the one to fulfill the blessing for you that He opens another door metaphorically AND physically for you to get out of here. I'm sorry again bro ugh. God bless you in every way, He sees you and hears you. Keep the faith. Praying extra for your mom and brother. D."

A mugshot of David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, who has been charged with murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez (Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office)

While another read: "I just wanted to say thank you for looking out for me in here. God has worked through you in ways you may not even be aware of, When you get back out there continue to be a light to all those around you. God is your strength - Isaiah 41:10, Philippians 4:13. Now you must go be that strength and let The Lords strength flow through you to your family. Be around, take care of, and encourage them, as I know you will.

"The Lord is with you guys, always. When I say im praying for you I dont just say it but I actually do pray. And right now I pray peace over you and your family, I pray The Lords comfort in this time over your brother and mother, I pray Gods hand would rest upon you all and that renewal, restoration, and recovery permeate each of your lives. In Jesus name, Amen. ->

"Let your brother know how much of a miracle it is that he's still here and let him know how much he's loved. Gods not done with him yet, his story did not end on that hill. He has the opportunity now to let his life be a testimony of encouragement to those who might be going through similar situations. Lead him to peace, show him that there is still beauty to be experienced, love to be shared, and blessings to be poured out even still. He will make it through."

He concluded: "God bless you always Anthony. Thank you for your kindness! Aye Aye-eyo - David."