Kacey Musgraves responds after her tour prop shaped like man's private part sparks outrage from fans
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Kacey Musgraves responds after her tour prop shaped like man's private part sparks outrage from fans

Musgraves isn't afraid of getting personal

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for ABA

Topics: Celebrity, Music

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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