Kacey Musgraves responds after her tour prop shaped like man's private part sparks outrage from fans

Kacey Musgraves isn't sorry about her double disco ball tour prop - and it looks like her manager is right behind her.

The 'I Remember Everything' singer kicked off her Middle of Nowhere tour at the end of last month, with the huge prop drawing more than enough attention.

On September 1, during her performance in New York, as she proudly sat on the prop, the music star exclaimed: “My manager didn’t tell me no,” as she sang the iconic song, 'Rhinestoned'.

“This is what it looks like when no one tells me no,” she told the crowd earlier.

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“It takes a lot of balls to get up here and do what I do every night,” she continued to joke at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

“It takes two gigantic, anatomically correct sparkly balls. I’ve actually got my Nana in the house tonight, and she always told me, ‘Honey, if you’re gonna do something, do it big, do it sparkly.’ Nana, is this what you had in mind?”





Since the country singer's tour kicked off in Chicago, X, formerly known as Twitter has been full of opinions - which are pretty divided.

"this is nuts," said one user, while another said: "She's trying so hard to go viral."

"Yeah, I really don't like that," a third said.

However, others were loving the innuendo of the prop with one fan writing: "I love her so bad!"

Another echoed: "She's the funniest person in the world," with a number of people declaring the singer an 'icon'.

The 38-year-old isn't one to keep secrets from her fans.

After releasing her album, Middle of Nowhere earlier this year, she revealed that the album was written during what she says was the first time in her adult life where she was single for an extended period of time, following a split from writer Cole Schafer.

That split, came off the back of a three year marriage to Ruston Kelly, with the two going their separate ways in 2020.

"I feel like most people are trying to convince you how much they’ve got going on in that department, and I just wanted to let people know how little I had going on," she said, speaking about her private life to Variety.

Musgrave and Kelly split after two years of marriage (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"It can get really comfortable and easy to stay that way, because you start feeling really protective of bringing transient energy in.

"Like, 'I’m really peaceful right now. This may or may not make anything better'. But then you’re like, ‘Ugh, but I wanna have some fun,'" she candidly revealed.

However, further spilling all to the outlet, she said she, and other people in a similar position, would start 'weighing out whether it was worth it'.

Musgraves and Kelly split after two years of marriage with their reps confirming to PEOPLE at the time: "We've made this painful decision together."

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts."

They then said they believed they had been put into each other's lives for 'a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better'.

Concluding, the former celebrity couple said they had a 'soul connection that can never be erased'.