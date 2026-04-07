Meryl Streep makes rare comment as she jokes about her relationship with her six grandchildren

Meryl Streep has shared some rare insight into her life as a grandmother-of-six in a paired interview with Anna Wintour.

Streep has recently reprised her role of the notorious Miranda Priestly for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is set to hit theaters next month.

The original film was released 20 years ago and is rumored to be based on what it was once like to work at Vogue Magazine under Anna Wintour, who stepped down from the role of editor-in-chief last year after 37 years in the high profile position.

Greta Gerwig (who is best known for directing 2023's Barbie) recently interviewed Wintour and Streep for Vogue and managed to get the pair to open up on their family lives — being grandmas specifically.

Advert

Gerwig asked: "How does being a grandmother balance with work?"

Meryl Streep, 76, has six grandchildren (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

The Mamma Mia! favorite replied: "It’s just grabbing seconds, just grabbing everything you can of them, with the knowledge of how completely fleeting it all is and how rapidly time goes. This is what my mother said to me, and I said, 'Yeah, yeah.' It’s the longest, shortest time. And you can’t get anything back. So take as much as you can…. I find it divine."

Streep continued to share: "I have six grandchildren, six under six. They’re six, five, four, three, two, and one. I hope we’re not done, but we’ll see. I can’t even talk about how much it means to me that my kids give me as much time as they do with their kids.

"The only thing is that they’re on two coasts, so I’m in the airplane a lot."

Streep pictured with her four children in 2023 (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

She also quipped that some say she's 'over-involved' in her grandchildren's lives.

Streep is mom to four kids: Henry Wolfe Gummer, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson (who was born Gummer, but changed her name because of the Screen Actors Guild rules as there's already an actress called Louisa Gummer).

The BAFTA winning star shares her children with estranged husband Don Gummer, whom she quietly split from some years ago. The celebrity pair's break up wasn't made public until 2023, however, and they're said to currently going through the process of divorcing one another.

Wintour also shed some light on her family life and shared that she has four grandkids and four step-grandchildren that 'grew up all around us'.

"I try to instil in my children and my grandchildren that it’s family that counts and family who will give you love and support," said the 76-year-old. "If you have that, everything else will be fine."

She added: "We love to celebrate birthdays and weddings; traditions are important—we’re English, so we constantly play games and stage countless tennis tournaments—and we try to take care of each other through thick and thin."