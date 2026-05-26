Brooke Hogan has hit back at the 'trolls' who suggested a tribute post to her late father, Hulk Hogan, was a 'thirst trap'.

The 38-year-old and her wrestling father had become estranged in the WWE star's latter years, with Hogan passing away aged 71 in July 2025 from a cardiac arrest.

Nearly a year on from her father's passing, Brooke took to Instagram to remember his legacy as she enjoyed the weekend on the beach.

In a May 20 social media post, Brooke penned: "Needed some time with my thoughts, my daddy and the ocean he loved so much. Every wave hit my heart like a memory that felt like it was yesterday.

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"The waves carried the bass in his voice, the salt water felt like his hugs. The smell of the ocean smelled like so many days on the boat we spent together.

"I remember him whisking me across the surf like King Triton holding his Little Mermaid... if I could breathe underwater, I'd spend forever under the sea if it meant being that much closer to him.

"The tears were endless today."

Brooke received many negative comments from that, which lead to the media personality taking to Instagram once more on May 22 to issue a response.

In a follow-up post, Brooke wrote: "Trust me, if I wanted to give you a thirst trap, you would have gotten one. Shame on anyone for demonizing it."

Brooke continued: "I am human. My father was human. And you people have the nerve to act like you’re experts on ANY topic or know anything about my experience with him?

"Go back under your bridge, trolls."

At the time of her father's death, Brooke took to Instagram to claim the media had been 'convoluting the narrative' around her and her father, which lead to her wanting to 'clear a few things up'.

Brooke Hogan and Hulk Hogan pictured in 2006 (George Pimentel/WireImage)

Brooke said that despite the pair not being on speaking terms, there was never a 'big fight', which came after Brooke's mom and Hogan's ex-wife, Linda, claimed that Brooke had a 'huge fight' with Hogan.

Brooke went on to describe a 'disconnect' and said she and her father started having disagreements which took an 'emotional toll'.

She explained in a social media post: "During the last two years, I had to step away to protect my heart," she explained. "My husband stayed open, quietly reaching out to my dad without me knowing, trying to find a safe way back in for me. After my father passed, I read those messages, some answered, some ignored... but all of them broke my heart."