A streamer and OnlyFans model has been banned from Twitch for once again finding a way to get around the platform's community rules about nudity, this time useing a novel workaround.

That is, painting her feet so that she can use them as a green screen, so that viewers can watch her play the notoriously difficult Dark Souls series of games, while also staring at her 'dark soles'.

Morgpie has long innovated around Twitch 'metas', where creators attempt to show off some skin to draw in viewers, but without breaking the rules and losing out on their revenue streams.

This has led to the 25-year-old being banned multiple times after moderators decided she had taken bending the rules a little too far, including streaming without her top on, but leaving the camera pointed just high enough to avoid showing her nipples.

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Morgpie has been banned from Twitch for nudity a number of times (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Streamer Awards)

Twitch banned her for this move in late 2023, which also consequently became a popular practice among other creators on the platform.

But rather than learn her lesson, Morgpie just kept innovating in the 'implied nudity' sphere.

So the adult content influencer's next move was to turn her body into a screen for her viewers by wearing a monochrome outfit, which she would then overlay live footage of her playing video games.

While this did not explicitly violate the platform's Terms of Service, the latest innovation in the nudity 'meta' caused outrage among some users who said it violated the spirit of the guidelines that make the platform safer for under 18s.

One stream in 2024, where her thousands of viewers avidly watched a game of Fortnite played entirely on her buttocks to raise money for Doctors Without Borders, landed her with yet another ban and forced the platform to change its rules around what streamers are allowed to show.

Streamer Morgpie has been banned from Twitch for using her feet as a green screen. pic.twitter.com/DRnV1EwVst — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) May 25, 2026

But while her track record with the Twitch ban hammer is not great, Morgpie has continued to try and get around the rules - mostly because it pushed more people to her nude streams on other platforms.

Yet her latest attempt got her kicked off the platform fairly quickly, with her receiving an email on Monday stating: “This channel cannot stream at this time due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines.”

This is because the platform's Terms of Service, after her previous rule breaking, bans streamers from focusing their camera on any part of their body for prolonged periods of time, with the examples of breasts, groin, and buttocks being given as inappropriate body parts.

It is not yet clear if this is exactly what got Morgpie banned, as the rules do not mention feet, but once again her 'Dark Soles' stream did appear to break the spirit of the rules.

However, the streamer has vowed to continue streaming from the soles of her feet this weekend, implying that her ban was for just five days.