Lindsie Chrisley has spoken out about her May 23 arrest.

The podcast host was taken into police custody Saturday night at 10:25 p.m. for multiple infractions, including eluding police, improper passing, reckless driving and speeding, and DUI less safe - which in Georgia means that you can be charged with a DUI even if your blood alcohol concentration is less than 0.08 grams.

Chrisley was booked in at the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, a clerk confirmed to LADbible, before being released on $5961 bail early the next morning.

Chrisley, 36, later explained why she got pulled over in an interview with TMZ.

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“I got pulled over speeding past a car on a two lane road because they almost hit an animal and I was trying to miss hitting them and whatever the animal was," she said.

She also told TMZ she planned to fight the charges.

The Chrisley family at a press day in 2016. (Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Who is Lindsie Chrisley?

The former reality TV star rose to fame on the USA network program Chrisley Knows Best alongside her dad, Todd Chrisley, stepmom, Julie Chrisley, and her siblings. The show ran for nine years, from 2014 to 2023, making the Chrisleys household names.

In 2022, Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison after being found guilty to counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States, reports NBC News, though their sentences were reduced.

Less than three years later, the couple were pardoned by President Trump. In a video on X, speaking to Savannah and Grayson Chrisley, he said: “Your parents are going to be free and clean and I hope we can do it by tomorrow.

“Is that OK? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow, so give them — I don’t know them — but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life."

Lindsie is mostly estranged from her father and stepmom. Last fall, Entertainment Weekly reported that the relationship ruptured well ahead of the family's legal problems.

Since the show wrapped, Lindsie has hosted The Southern Tea podcast.

UNILAD has reached out to Chrisley’s team and the Sheriff’s Office for additional information.