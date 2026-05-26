People watching this year's American Music Awards (AMAs) last night may have noticed that the prestigious awards ceremony was missing one of its signature parts - the star-studded audience.

The 2026 awards ceremony was hosted, May 25, by none other than Queen Latifah and featured musical performances by KPOP superstars BTS, as well as Twenty One Pilots and Billy Idol, but they were not playing to the usual celeb audience.

Even artists who had been nominated, and won, a number of major categories did not bother to turn up to this year's AMAs, including pop princess Sabrina Carpenter who ended up winning three awards, despite giving the show a miss.

But a woman who helps the mega famous to manage their public profile, PR Specialist Kayley Cornelius, has explained a few of the major factors that have forced many musicians to avoid the prestigious annual awards evening.

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There was a noticeable lack of celebs in the crowd at this year's AMAs in Vegas, May 25 (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Speaking to Covers, Cornelius said: “Historically, award shows like the AMAs were seen as must-attend events for celebrities, but the reality is that the entertainment landscape has completely changed."

One of the biggest reasons that the great and good of the music world by and large gave the AMAs a miss was simple scheduling, with many finding something better to do with their time on a federal holiday.

That, and many musicians are now more heavily reliant on their income from a grueling tour schedule, which doesn't often allow for a night off to attend a glitzy gala.

Cornelius explained: "Moving the ceremony to Memorial Day weekend has arguably made attendance even less appealing for A-list stars, because it now clashes directly with peak touring season, festival commitments and one of the few long holiday weekends celebrities actually get to spend privately with family and friends."

And that isn't even accounting for a questionable move for the AMAs, which are now being held in a less central location for the celebrities who used to pile in to get a seat at the second-biggest night of the year for music.

There was still a packed roster of musical performances (VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

“The relocation from LA to Las Vegas has also had a bigger impact than many people realise," she explained, adding: "When these events are held in LA, stars can often attend with relatively little disruption.

"But flying to Vegas for what is ultimately viewed as a non-essential appearance adds another layer of logistics, glam preparation and scheduling pressure that many simply don’t see as worth it anymore."

Which is without even mentioning the industry-wide shift towards the taste-makers in an increasingly online world, with celebs finding themselves featured and seated alongside YouTubers and TikTok stars.

Cornelius said: “There’s also been a noticeable shift in the audience and guest list itself. The AMAs increasingly lean into influencer culture and viral online personalities to drive social media engagement, but that can unintentionally dilute the exclusivity and prestige that traditional music stars once associated with the event.

"For many major artists, especially those at the very top of the industry, the Grammys still carry career-defining status, whereas the AMAs are now often viewed as more optional from a branding perspective."

The PR specialist also added a perspective on the diminishing value of these awards ceremonies, which struggle to draw in the global attention that they once did. She added: “Ultimately, celebrities no longer need award shows in the way they once did.

"Twenty years ago, these broadcasts were one of the biggest ways to stay visible and connect with fans, but now artists can reach hundreds of millions of people instantly through their own Instagram, TikTok or tour content.

"That shift has fundamentally changed the power dynamic, and we’re now seeing more stars choosing personal time, touring commitments or direct fan engagement over making a red carpet appearance simply because they’ve been nominated.”



