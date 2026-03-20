Myron Gaines’ ex, Angie, has revealed why their relationship came to an end amid the reactions to Louis Theroux’s Manosphere documentary.

The Netflix film investigates the startling rise of ‘manfluencers’ who have a growing influence on young men via social media. A lot of influencers within this space have been called out for sharing views regarded as misogynistic and homophobic.

In the doc, Theroux speaks to Sudanese-American blogger Gaines, whose real name is Amrou Fudl.

Gaines, who is a former special tactical unit agent for the Department of Homeland Security, is the co-founder of the Fresh and Fit Podcast, and wrote the book Why Women Deserve Less.

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Theroux asks Angie, Gaines’ girlfriend at the time, about his advocacy of 'one-way monogamy', and she appears not to object to the arrangement.

Angie and Myron Gaines spoke to Louis Theroux for the doc (Netflix)

However, it has since been revealed that she and Gaines broke up shortly after the doc, and Angie has thanked Theroux for making her 'question herself'.

In a TikTok video addressing the situation, she said: "I really think in a weird way I have to thank Louis Theroux because somehow his questions kinda like made me question myself and the future of everything.

"And that is something that I truly hadn't done before, not, like, deeply like I did after that. And part of it is what's he's doing. So there is that."

In follow-up clip also shared on TikTok, Angie revealed that she had 'been through therapy' and now has a new boyfriend.

"Hey it's me Angie, finally coming out of my shell on social media," she said.

"I want to leave this behind, I want to leave the past in the past. I've already been through a lot, I've been through therapy, I've heard a zillion pep talks of what my friends and family had to say.

Louis Theroux spoke to Myron Gaines for the documentary (Netflix)

"I am so blessed and so thankful to say that I am in a new relationship where I don't have to worry about any of this. I met this amazing man who cares for me, who makes me feel so special, makes me so happy.'

She added: "I couldn't be more grateful for him, I can finally say I see a future with somebody and he can see a future with me."

Gaines has claimed the reason for their breakup was that Angie wanted a family, which he 'can’t give that to her right now'.

He explained on his podcast: "She wants a family, guys, and she’s been waiting around for it for a minute. So, who the f*ck am I to tell her, ‘Nah, keep waiting’ or deny her that?’

"Especially when she’s been so good to me. This woman has sacrificed so much for me."

The podcaster said Angie was a 'good girlfriend' and he had 'nothing bad to say to her', adding: "Honestly this sh*t is on me though."