The streamer who featured in Louis Theroux's most recent documentary, Inside the Manosphere, has opened up on why he and his girlfriend broke up after filming.

Myron Gaines, whose real name is Amrou Fudl, was called out on social media after the Fresh & Fit podcast host explained that he knows more than women about what they need, and released a book titled, Why Women Deserve Even Less.

During the doc, Gaines also spoke about his 'one-way monogamy' relationship with his girlfriend, Angie, in which he would be able to have multiple partners, while his girlfriend would not.

Opening up on their relationship in a new episode of his podcast, Gaines has since explained why the pair have now broken up.

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Explaining it was essentially his decision, Gaines said: “Angie was a good girlfriend bro, she’s a good girl, I have nothing bad to say to her. Honestly this s**t is on me though.

“She wants a family, guys and she’s been waiting around for it for a minute. So, who the f**k am I to tell her, ‘Nah, keep waiting’ or deny her that? Especially when she’s been so good to me.

"This woman has sacrificed so much for me. People f**king stalking her… people f**king harassing her. People talking s**t to her. People making fun of her.”

Gaines featured in Louis' documentary (Netflix)

Gaines also cleared up any speculation that Angie was unfaithful, adding: “She never cheated on me. So when it comes to this situation now, with us not being together, it’s not her, it’s on me. And I gotta take responsibility. She’s been patient, waiting for a family. And she’s like 27, so who the f**k am I to tell her ‘nah, keep waiting,’ as I build this empire?”

Angie also addressed the rumours, adding: “I would’ve never cheated. This rumour is ridiculous.”

The pair have since split up (Netflix)

Gaines has since accused Theroux of editing clips which portray him 'out of context' in the Netflix show.

Instead, he shared a full length clip of one scene on X, in which he and Angie were talking about how they would make it work if he had multiple partners.

"We had a weird relationship in the past where he was seeing other girls," said Angie.

"I think if that ever comes to reality it will have to be some special girls that we have to be in some sort of connection."

Gaines added: "She would need to like the other girl, I would make a point that they would get along because that would be a headache for me."

In the X post, he wrote: "Hey, @louistheroux, why did you edit out this context critical part from the Netflix documentary?

"Was it because it shows my ex accepted my one-way polygamous relationship which blows up the narrative you tried to spin in the 'documentary'?

"This is JUST 1 of many clips I have proving your deceptive 'journalism'.

"You’re a liar with an agenda, and it’s time for you to be exposed."