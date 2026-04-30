Many people have doubtlessly dreamed of making out with two of Hollywood's biggest stars, Emma Roberts and Jennifer Aniston, but Will Poulter has actually lived out this fantasy.

In a sign that fiction rarely matches up to reality, the actor has shared why his experience of kissing the two film stars, at the same time, when he was just 19, was actually a very 'awkward' experience for him.

This might sound like a 'steak too juicy, lobster too buttery' sort of complaint, but it's actually is a good example of one of the most important changes in Hollywood that has happened in recent years.

Poulter engaged in the three-way kiss for a scene in the 2013 hit black comedy We're the Millers, where he plays a sexually inexperienced youngster who has been roped into a caper to transport weed over the US-Mexico border.

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Will Poulter found the kissing scene 'awkward', but many likely jealous fans still ask him questions about it (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

The box office smash hit grossed $270 million on a budget of $37 million and helped catapult the British actor's fledgling career into the mainstream, with him starring in a number of huge productions in the years that followed - including The Maze Runner, The Revenant, and Midsommar.

In his breakthrough role, Poulter found himself playing a naïve young adult who had been abandoned by his family, but finds another in the fake Miller family, set-up by Jason Sudeikis' drug dealing character to trick Customs officials at the US border.

But after being roped into his scheme to traffic a tonne of weed in an RV, the fake Millers meet another family through circumstance, with Poulter's character Kenny developing a crush on their daughter, Melissa.

The only problem is that he has never kissed a girl. An issue that Aniston and Roberts' characters are only too happy to help him solve.

In an interview with the Independent, Poulter, now 33, detailed how it was 'really awkward' for him to shoot the scene with the two famously beautiful actors, sharing that his 'main concern in that moment was for Jen and Emma, who I felt very sorry for.'

Though he found it awkward, he did also reveal that the scene has been stuck in the minds of some for the past 13 years. "Blokes shout things about that scene at me or ask weird questions I’ve been asked a million times before," he told the publication.

However, although they had a 24-year age gap, Poulter said one person in particular held his hand through the awkward scene. "Jennifer was an amazing sport," he explained.

"She was very supportive and took care of me, and was aware that, being a 19-year-old kid in that scenario, I was very nervous."

A young actor is unlikely to find themselves in such a situation nowadays, for better or worse, due to a massive improvement that has become the norm on sets across the industry.

Poulter said: "This was before intimacy coordinators, which I really would have appreciated, and I’m sure Emma and Jen would have, too."