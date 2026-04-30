The Boys has history when it comes to predicting some of the most bizarre turns of events in American politics... And let's be honest, there has been plenty of them.

The Prime Video show about a world full of politically-branded superheroes is no stranger to risqué jokes and sly digs at current affairs and, of course, politics.

For instance, The Boys season four finale was nearly binned by Amazon because it involved an assassination attempt, and was set to air just days after the attempt on Donald Trump's life.

Speaking to Polygon at the time, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said: "It created a lot of anxiety because I directed that one. I had a lot of emotional eggs in that basket... All that came back was, 'Just change the title...'"

Advert

Would it surprise you then, that Kripke seems to have done it again in the new season five?

In episode three of the latest season, Every One of You Sons of Bitches, narcissistic superhero Homelander (played by Anthony Starr) has a vision of an angelic version of the late Vought International vice president, Madelyn Stillwell.

In his vision, she asks: "Who is more loved than Jesus? And why should he have more love than you?"

Well, this comes very shortly after President Trump posted (and quickly deleted) a picture of him as a Jesus-like figure.

Speaking more recently to Polygon, Kripke said: "This is the episode where Homelander decides he’s going to be God and 48 hours before it, Trump releases an image of himself as God.

(Prime Video)

“A month ago when we were talking about marketing, I was like, Homelander saying he’s God is so out there.

"We have to be careful about how we even introduce the idea to the public because they’ll say he’s gone too far and here we are. It’s just really hard to out-satire this world.”

He went on: "I am really tired and weary of the world reflecting the show before we get a chance to do it.

“I appreciate the marketing. I’m just like, can you just please give us a chance to put some absurd satire out there before you prove that it's more realistic than we ever intended?”

Trump recently posted an image of himself as a Jesus-like figure (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

'It’s just really hard to out-satire this world'

During the new season, Homelander takes on a quest to bring about a new American faith with the help of corrupt megachurch pastor Oh-Father (Daveed Diggs).

Meanwhile, in the real world, Trump is now arguing with the Pope, while on The Boys not even Oh-Father is big enough to face down Homelander.

The Boys season five is available to stream on Prime Video now.