Streamers featured in Louis Theroux's latest documentary are taking to social media to defend themselves.

Inside the Manosphere was released on Netflix last week, which follows the likes of a handful of famous influencers known for pushing undeniably misogynistic beliefs.

The so-called Manosphere became a topic of discussion in the last 12 months in particular following the release of the groundbreaking series Adolescence. The award-winning show gave a scary look at how some young men see the world and women.

But the Monosphere isn't new; the term is thought to have been coined in 2009 and it went on to gain further traction throughout the 2010s.

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In light of it being such a huge and important topic, it was only time before Theroux did one of his world-renowned series on it.

Watch the Inside the Manosphere trailer here:

One person who features in the documentary is HStikkytokky who has previously suggested that the program was a 'hit piece'.

He's since addressed the backlash he's faced following Inside the Manosphere's release and insisted that those criticising him don't properly know him.

Elsewhere Myron Gaines has hit out at both Netflix and Theroux for his portrayal in the doc and accused them of pushing a 'false narrative'.

Both HStikkytokky (real name Harrison Sullivan) and Gaines have continued to take their feelings to Twitter.

Sullivan penned on the social media platform yesterday: "Everyone hating on the Theroux documentary…. Are Low Test men… and fat women. Angry at life … angry that they have no money and no opportunity. Robots. Sheep. Cattle confined within the system."

Gaines replied to his post: "They are big mad. They fail to realize Louie filmed 10-20 hours with each of us on multiple occasions and countries but selectively edited certain parts to create a false narrative."

UNILAD have previously approached both Netflix and Theroux for comment on Gains' claims.

HStikkytokky and Myron Gaines have spoken out about the documentary (Twitter)

People have since responded to Gains and Sullivan, who are seemingly trying to defend themselves and the way they're portrayed in the documentary.

Somebody replied: "What’s false? He showed you saying things you always say anyways. It just looks bad once those things leave your bubble."

"You exposed yourselves," said a second. "He didn’t even need to do anything. Worse thing you could’ve done is agree to go on because we saw that you’re a fake."

"He made you guys look bad but it's still pretty accurate," added another.

Meanwhile, others suggested that the charity work that people like Sullivan have done should have been mentioned in the program as well.