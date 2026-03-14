Warning: This article contains discussion of sexual assault which some readers may find distressing.

Louis Theroux has revealed who the worst person he's ever encountered during his entire filmmaking career is, and the answer brings up a terrible series of crimes.

Theroux has seen and spoken to many people over the course of his three-decade career, including Scientologists, Joe Exotic, prisoners, American patriots, sex workers and brothel owners, misogynists, drug addicts, real-life people living in conflicted states and nations, and so much more.

But one interview that maybe stands out the most, was his 2000 When Louis Met Jimmy doc.

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At the time, he was one of the biggest British television stars, having been a prominent media personality and radio host for some time.

Louis Theroux explained who is the worst person he's ever met (LADbible Stories)

His career spanned decades, but nobody could have predicted that Jimmy Savile was a pedophile who left a path of victims behind him, too scared to come out about his abuse until after his death in 2011.

But after the horrors were revealed, Theroux revisited his interactions with the radio host in

2016 with Louis Theroux: Savile.

Calling him the worst person he’s ever met, Theroux told LADbible of his meeting with Savile.

Speaking in a new 'Honesty Box' video on YouTube, the 55-year-old was asked the 'who's the worst person you've met?' question.

At first, Theroux began: "I've been in prisons. I was in a maximum security mental hospital for pedophiles making a documentary."

He said: "My mind tends to go to Jimmy Savile, basically because when I met him, I was making a documentary about him—his crimes had not been discovered.”

Theroux met Savile for his 2011 documentary (BBC)

Theroux added: "So it's that strange dissonance of later finding out that he'd done these dreadful things, that he'd been a serial sex offender, and not knowing at the time.

"But he's well advertised as probably the worst VIP predator, or person in the public eye who was a predator, certainly of recent times."

Savile had denied the claims when asked about them in the doc, though just one year after his death, he was implicated in the assaults of hundreds of people.





It was found that he could be guilty of 200 alleged criminal offences, including rape and sexual assault, with child victims, and those in their 70s.

Shockingly, it also came to light after his death that a report by the NSPCC and the Metropolitan Police, called 'Giving Victims A Voice,' revealed that 450 people had made complaints against Savile between the years of 1955 and 2009.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org