Manosphere influencer Myron Gaines, has hit out at Louis Theroux after his documentary exposed his beliefs about women.

Gaines, whose real name is Amrou Fudl, has accused Theroux's Netflix documentary of something huge in the wake of its release to the streaming platform.

In it, the journalist explored the ever-growing manosphere, which sees male podcasters share their thoughts on women, which are typically misogynistic in nature.

Because of the implications of the men drawing an audience of impressionable young teens and kids, the podcasters have received much criticism online.

Advert

Gaines has been called out mercilessly on social media for being an ‘idiot’ and much more after the Fresh & Fit podcast host explained that he knows more than women about what they need, and released a book titled, Why Women Deserve Even Less.

But now, he’s accused Netflix and Theroux of editing the documentary to remove ‘context’ which made him look bad.

Myron Gaines called out Louis Theroux (Netflix)

In a seven-hour long stream titled Inside the Therouxsphere of lies, he accused the documentary of 'making him look crazy'.

Calling Netflix a 'bunch of woke garbage', he said accused them of having a ‘goal’ of taking ‘a polarising person, put them in a box, make them look crazy, give shock value and sell it off.'

Gaines was seen in the documentary refusing to allow his now ex-girlfriend to appear in scenes after she was confronted with the fact that he had plans to obtain multiple wives, having explained their one-sided monogamy.

See the trailer for the documentary here:

Online he claimed to have the full interaction with Theroux on camera, and posted his exposé to show how the documentary had been positioned to make him look purposefully bad.

On top of the documentary, Gaines came after podcaster Chris Williamson, for ‘platforming my critics, detractors, and outright haters on Modern Wisdom’ after he interviewed Theroux about the documentary and Gaines.

He wrote on X: “@ChrisWillx, you are a coward, and I am calling you out publicly for this pattern of selective cowardice that has gone on far too long.”





He added: “And now Louis Theroux, disingenuous as ever in his so-called journalism, has released his manosphere documentary. He selectively edited and framed the footage to push a clear agenda, conveniently omitting key context and moments that would have told the full, unfiltered story. Fully expecting this, I recorded all my interactions with @louistheroux and his team. Tonight, I am exposing exactly what he was too scared to include. The audience deserves the truth, not a curated hit piece.”

In another tweet where he revealed the episode of his stream containing his exposé, he said: “Louis fell right into my trap. I knew he would cut hours of footage to remove context and construct a false narrative. Good thing I have it. Time to expose him.”

UNILAD reached out to Louis Theroux and Netflix for comment.