HStikkytokky has responded to the backlash he has been subjected to after the release of Inside the Manosphere on Netflix.

Earlier this week, Louis Theroux's latest documentary dropped on the streaming platform. The synopsis for the Netflix special reads: "With rare access and no holds barred, the acclaimed documentarian investigates a growing ultra-masculine network and its controversial influencers."

Since its release on March 11, the documentary (which boasts a 69 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing) has sparked a response from those who star in it, one person being Myron Gaines.

Gaines has accused Netflix and Theroux of editing the doc to make him 'look crazy' and create a 'false narrative'.

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He also branded the streamer as a 'bunch of woke garbage' and vowed to 'expose' Theroux by revealing the footage that had been cut.

Check out the trailer here:

UNILAD have previously approached Theroux and Netflix about Gaines' claims.

Now HStikkytokky, who also featured in Inside the Manosphere, has spoken out.

In the doc the 24-year-old content creator made a series of controversial statements which have sparked criticism.

In one part of the program, HStikkytokky (whose real name is Harrison Sullivan) said that he'd cut ties with his future son if he came out as gay.

In a video shared to Twitter on March 13, the streamer played a clip of someone TikTok calling him 'evil' as they believe that HStikkytokky would beat him up for being gay.

"So this guy is so educated and knows all these bad things that I've done wrong, but he can't name one thing that I've done wrong," he said in response.

HStikkytokky, real name Harrison Sullivan, has addressed the backlash (George Wood/Getty Images)

"This is the majority of the UK right now, scattering to make comments online about me. They don't know me. They don't know my purpose. People in the same position of me would do the exact same thing."

HStikkytokky continued: "So many people right now will take everything that I've said in that documentary at face value and not actually have the brain cells to comprehend that maybe I say things and do things for a reaction because it makes me money and allows me to live this lifestyle.

"Yes, maybe I manage some OF [OnlyFans] girls, or have managed some OF girls — does that mean I agree with OF and porn or whatever? No it doesn't."

Warning: video discusses adult themes and features strong language

His comments come after he previously branded the documentary as a 'hit piece' prior to its release.

Speaking about his relationship with Theroux, HStikkytokky said: "Even though I know this is going to be a hit piece, I understand his work, I appreciate his work."

"I'm all ears to watch this and watch them absolutely try and destroy me. I don't actually care. I do respect his work," he added during a Kick stream.