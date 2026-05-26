Bryce Harper is well known for his elite skills as right fielder and first baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies, but many fans have been shocked about how he performs such a basic hygiene task.

Widely celebrated as one of the best players of his generation, he is a two-time National League MVP (2015, 2021) and an eight-time All-Star.

In a recent video he's posted to X, He's left many of his fans scared and confused with how he performs in the bathroom, specifically when brushing his teeth.

The video opens with the Major League baseballer standing above his sink in a black tank top with his trademark bouffant hair.

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He picks up his toothpaste, so far so good. What follows next has left many feeling both 'confused and scared'.

bryce harper with the most abominable toothpaste application i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/9tIVbyt6pU — leif✨tweet limit💔 (@yanksphiIs) May 25, 2026

Then, he proceeds to spray toothpaste into his mouth, only to regurgitate it onto his toothbrush and act like it's the most natural thing in the world.

Most dentists recommend dispensing a pea-sized amount onto the brush, before brushing your teeth. This prevents you from accidentally swallowing excess paste and allows for better, more even distribution.

Not Bryce however, who does entirely his own thing.

Some of the comments on the videos are absolute classics, with one saying: "I’m scared but I also respect his transparency".

Others seemed to think that Bryce had it right, saying: "I guess that’s not really different from applying directly to a brush. It still touches your mouth. Toothbrush might even be dirtier." Another agreed, saying: "Y’know, after contemplation…. Not the worst… I can see the vision…"

Some were more brutal, saying: "Some people use toothpaste like they’re carefully icing a cake and Bryce Harper apparently applies it with a caulking gun."

It seems like the superstar is much better on-field than he is brushing his teeth.

The internet has some thoughts about Bryce Harper's tooth-brushing technique (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

What awards has Bruce Harper won?

Throughout his career, he's won two National League MVP awards, four Silver Slugger Awards, an NL Rookie of the Year Award, and an NLCS MVP Award.

He won the Most Valuable Player in the National Leagues in both 2015 with the Washington Nationals) and 2021 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bryce also scooped the Silver Slugger four times - in 2015, 2021, 2023, and 2024 - not to mention was 8x MLB All-Star: 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024.

Bryce Harper had a productive but uncharacteristically quiet 2025 season.

Battling a right wrist injury that forced him to miss a month, he batted .261 with 27 home runs, 75 RBIs, and an .844 OPS over 132 games, which his front office deemed "good, not elite".