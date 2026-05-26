If you have ever wondered what media personality Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet talk about when they are sat courtside at basketball game, you probably couldn't guess the answer.

Chalamet, 30, and Jenner, 28, turned up for yesterday's Memorial Day game to watch his beloved New York Knicks demolished the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93, with the couple even wearing matching blue jerseys.

But it wasn't just their sense of style that seemed to be lined up on Monday night, with a professional lip reader revealing that Jenner had a particular reason to be grateful to her partner of three years.

But while the Dune actor was apparently doing something nice for his girlfriend, by the end of the night, it was Chalamet who was over the moon, when the Knicks secured their place in the NBA finals for the first time in 27 years.

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A lip reader has uncovered what the celebrity couple were chatting about courtside (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

All seems to be going well for 'Kymothée', or is it 'Jalamet'? At least that's according to someone who was watching every movement of their lips during the more than two-hour event.

Speaking to MirrorUS, professional lip reader Nicola Hickling shared her analysis of what the couple were talking about at the Knicks game, with their most telling interaction beginning with Chalamet telling his partner: "I got 'em."

While it isn't clear what he was referring to, he probably wasn't talking about something mundane like the weekly groceries, which was evidenced by Jenner's response.

Jenner turned to her boyfriend and, according to Hickling, gave a revealing reply, saying: "Thank you, they're so excited to own one, I'll tell 'em later."

Barely missing a beat, Chalamet's only response is, frankly, iconic, simply saying to Jenner: "Let's go Knicks."

Few people get as into a Knicks game as Timothee Chalamet (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

While it is not obvious exactly what the couple were referring to in this exchange, it is fair to assume from Jenner's use of 'they', that whatever gift Chalamet has bought for Jenner's family.

That is, her two children with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, Stormi and Aire, who he has refused to speak about in public. The last time Chalamet was asked he said no, adding that he didn't do so out of fear, but because he didn't 'have anything to say'.

As for the rest of the game, where the couple sat next to 30 Rock alum Tracey Morgan as the Knicks dominated the court, the lip reader said that most of their interactions were fairly normal, with Chalamet jumping up from his seat regularly to shout 'Let's go Knicks.'

Although, we may be able to expect a new product line from Jenner soon, as Hickling picked up on her boyfriend saying: "But I thought you were dropping it?"

Jenner responded in the affirmative, but apparently did not give up any further information about her latest venture, simply replying: "Oh yeah, not today."