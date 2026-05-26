Dana White has defended Donald Trump in a recent interview after the president was branded racist.

The president has been accused of being racist on numerous occasions, including by United Nations.

Back in March, a report by the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) accused Trump of using 'racist hate speech'.

The report said that Trump's portrayal of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers 'as criminals or ​as a burden by politicians and influential public figures at the highest level of the state party, particularly its president' could trigger hate crimes and further discrimination, BBC News said.

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Elsewhere, Trump caused a lot of controversy when he shared an AI image depicting Michelle and Barack Obama as apes – another move many found to be racist.

Dana White is a long-standing supporter of Donald Trump (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

But Trump's friend Dana White, the CEO and president of UFC, insists that the POTUS isn't racist at all.

During an interview on The New Yorker Radio Hour, White shared his reasoning for why he doesn't believe Trump is racist.

"These things that he’s a racist and he’s a Nazi and he’s this and that – I mean, Donald Trump, all this stuff’s coming out now," he said.

Randomly bringing Michael Jackson into the equation, White went on: "You know, the Michael movie just came out, and you see all these videos now popping up of Trump defending Michael Jackson and the type of person that he was and that Michael Jackson was around his children and around his family a lot."

David Remnick then interjected and noted that Jackson might not have been the best example to use with the numerous abuse allegations he faced over the years in mind...

Dana White was seemingly unaware of the child abuse allegations Michael Jackson faced (Kevork Djansezian-Pool/Getty Images)

He pointed out: "Wait a minute, Dana – Michael Jackson – as talented as he was, as brilliant as he was, was a deeply, deeply flawed human being, to say the least, and was abusive [from] everything we know about him."

While White acknowledged that Jackson had his flaws, he seemingly wasn't aware about the abuse allegations about the singer.

"He was abusive?" quizzed White, to which Remnick replied: "Yes, to kids. It's terrible."

Jackson faced a series of child molestation allegations in the 2000s but was ultimately acquitted of all charges following a criminal trial in 2005.

White went on: "I don’t know if that’s true, but I can tell you the president had a very good relationship with Michael Jackson and had Michael Jackson around his kids all the time.

"And you know, defended him when that stuff was going down. So to call the guy a racist is crazy. He’s not a racist."

UNILAD have approached UFC for comment.