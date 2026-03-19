Kylie Jenner's brother has gone to bat for his younger sister after accusations about their relationship emerged.

Brody Jenner, 42, spoke out after fresh allegations emerged that cast doubt on Timothée Chalamet and Kylie's very public relationship, which on Sunday (March 15) saw the businesswoman support her actor boyfriend as his Marty Supreme film failed to pick up a single Oscar.

The Call Me By Your Name star and the reality TV star have been romantically linked since 2023 and have been spotted on numerous outings together.

Claims published by the Daily Mail allege that 30-year-old Chalamet had a non-exclusive relationship with former adult entertainer Sarah Tena, which began in 2020 after the pair supposedly connected on social media.

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According to Tena, she could not understand it when she saw the Dune actor linked to Jenner, telling the publication: “I see these things about him dating Kylie Jenner, and I was very confused about that."

Brody Jenner has commented on claims surrounding Chalamet and his younger sister's relationship (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Tena continued: “At first, I thought it was fake news and then I was like maybe it's a PR thing. But now it looks like maybe they are together. I don't know… It doesn't add up.”

Chalamet has not yet commented on Tena's claims.

However, Brody, who is Kylie's half-brother through their father, Caitlyn Jenner, came across Tena's claims in a Page Six Instagram post and responded in the comments, urging people to lay off Chalamet and Jenner.

“Oh god just leave the happy couple alone,” he wrote. “People have lives before they meet their person. This girl is clearly doing this for attention, and everyone can see right through it.”

Tena claimed that after meeting in person, the pair immediately 'clicked'.

She further alleged that the first time she went over to his place, he had several scripts lying around for the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

Brody Jenner went to bat for his younger sister amid the fresh claims about her relationship (Instagram/@PageSix)





Tena said: “I went over there and he had all these scripts up for the Bob Dylan role and I was like, ‘What is this?’ and he’s like, ‘It’s for Bob Dylan. I’m going to play him,’ and I was like, ‘That’s so cool.”

The relationship that she alleges developed over the ensuing few years, as he flew around the world for various filming engagements, ended with her being smitten by the young actor.

She went on to say: “I was in love with Timothée, yeah. I didn’t say those exact words to him. I had said, ‘I have feelings for you,’ and pretty much expressed I want to continue.

"I let him know that I wanted it to be more consistent … I wanted it to be where we made more time for one another. New York kind of sealed that for me.”

Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were out at the Oscars for his Best Actor nomination for Marty Supreme (John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images)

The 32-year-old former adult film star also claimed that she had wished Chalamet a happy birthday in January 2023, but was disappointed when the only response she received from the actor was a simple like, which she said was the last time they were in contact.

Three weeks later, he was seen with Jenner in public, and by April, the celebrity power couple were officially dating.

When accepting his 'Best Actor' award for Marty Supreme at the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards, the Don't Look Up star gave Jenner a shout-out, saying: "Lastly, I'll just say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you."

While claiming the handling was 'disrespectful', Tena says she 'misses him' and that she didn't think they would 'stop talking because we had that friendship also'.

UNILAD has contacted the representatives of Chalamet and Jenner for comment.