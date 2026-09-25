Stella Parton speaks out with heartbreaking message as family estate feud escalates

Stella Parton has addressed the 'struggles' she and her family are facing a month on from Dolly Parton's death.

While Dolly did not having any children of her own, she's believed to have been very close with her nieces and nephews – one of whom, Bryan Seaver, announced her passing.

Bryan was tasked with filming a pre-recorded message announcing Dolly's death, which was made public on August 25 in light of the legendary country music singer's passing.

Bryan worked at his aunt's head of security for two decades, but he's since reportedly been fired and Dolly's estate have gone as far as filing a restraining order against him.

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Allegedly Bryan had threatened to launch a smear campaign about his late aunt. He's also accused of starting a 'campaign of threats, intimidation, and coercion' in the weeks leading up to Parton's passing.

Today, September 25, marks a month on from Dolly Parton's death (Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

He's since spoken out about this and denied having threatened anyone.

Now Dolly's sister Stella Parton has addressed the 'struggles' in the family, seemingly referring to the apparent conflict with Bryan.

Stella's post on Instagram, shared on September 24, began: "Good morning, look at this beautiful day we are blessed to receive!

"Tomorrow will be one month since my big sister Dolly left us on this side of what is called reality! I feel her presence now as much as always.

"Her light will never go out because the seeds of goodness she planted in all our lives will keep growing!"

Dolly's sister, Stella Parton, has addressed the family's ongoing 'struggles' (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

She went on to thank people for recognizing Dolly's 'efforts and genuine intentions' and said that the 'outpouring of love' the family has received has been a comfort.

"We are also grieving the loss of our brother Denver who passed less than a month before her," Stella continued. "All families have the same struggles since we are all living in this world having a human experience!

"We are still intact and moving forward because our children and grandchildren look to us for strength and guidance during this difficult time of loss and confusion for them as well.

"Regardless of what you may have seen on different news outlets, we are all doing what you would be doing under the same circumstances, we are living our lives one day at a time and being grateful for every blessing."

People have since taken to the comments section of the post to send their warm wishes to Stella and thanked for her being so open.

Somebody said: "We love you, Stella! Thank you for remaining so transparent and giving the fans more than we deserve."

"I absolutely admire your boldness your personality," said a second. "It's real and I absolutely love that. I hope you never change."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].