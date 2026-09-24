Princess Diaries star Heather Matarazzo admits she risks losing union healthcare if she doesn't book more work soon
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Princess Diaries star Heather Matarazzo admits she risks losing union healthcare if she doesn't book more work soon

The Disney star confessed she is falling short of the $28k minimum to keep SAG-AFTRA healthcare

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Disney

Topics: Disney, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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