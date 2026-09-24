Beloved Princess Diaries star Heather Matarazzo has offered a sobering look at the financial realities facing working actors in Hollywood, revealing that she is currently at risk of losing her union health insurance coverage.

Taking to Threads on Wednesday, the 43-year-old actress disclosed that she finds herself in the exact same predicament as Atypical star Jack Haven, who went viral earlier this week after posting an urgent appeal for acting work upon discovering they were $4,000 short of qualifying for union healthcare.

“I am literally in the same boat right now,” Matarazzo wrote candidly. “Lots of my fellow actors are. I remember a time when we didn’t have to earn a minimum to qualify for insurance.”

Under the strict rules set by SAG-AFTRA, guild members must meet a mandatory "earned eligibility" earnings threshold to receive health benefits through the union's health plan.

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For the 2026 benefit year, performers must make a baseline of at least $28,090 in covered union work to qualify—a figure slated to climb even higher to $28,933 for 2027.

Heather opened up about the stark reality facing many actors (David Livingston/Getty Images)

While Haven initially faced some social media pushback for crowdsourcing acting jobs, the public plea proved successful. In a follow-up video posted Tuesday, the Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma star confirmed they had received enough legitimate project offers to clear the financial hurdle and secure coverage for the upcoming year.

“Glad to see that Jack has gotten an offer that will let them qualify for 2027,” Matarazzo added in her post, though she did not clarify whether her own public disclosure had yielded any incoming bookings.

The revelation highlights the steep gap between recognizable screen credits and ongoing financial security in the entertainment industry.

While Matarazzo is instantly recognizable to millions as Lilly Moscovitz, the sharp-witted best friend to Anne Hathaway’s Mia Thermopolis in Disney’s hit 2001 comedy and its 2004 sequel, steady residuals and fame do not guarantee that an actor consistently hits union minimums year after year.

Her disclosure arrives at a notable moment for the franchise, as Disney actively develops a long-awaited third installment of The Princess Diaries.

While fan enthusiasm remains high, Matarazzo previously noted that her own involvement remains unconfirmed.

“We all definitely desire to have [a third film] happen,” Matarazzo told Australia’s The Morning Show in May.

“You know, the absolute affirmative is way above my pay grade. So I’m going to let you trust Anne and trust Disney. And again, you know, we’ve been wanting this to happen for a while. So hopefully it finally comes to pass.”







