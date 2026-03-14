Married at First Sight's John Aiken has opened up about his co-star Mel Schilling's health update after the relationships expert told fans her colon cancer had metastasised.

Mel, 52, took to Instagram earlier this week to update fans on her health. She explained that after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023, she discovered the cancer had later spread to her lungs.

After going through 16 rounds of chemotherapy all the while filming the dating show, Mel started suffering from headaches and numbness.

She was told by doctors that the cancer had spread to her brain and that there was nothing else they could do.

Mel wrote: "Unfortunately, in late February 2024 during a routine scan, small nodules were discovered in my lungs. The cancer had metastasised and my world changed again in an instant.

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"Over the past two years, while filming MAFS, I underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and was later told I was eligible for a groundbreaking clinical trial specific to my gene type, due to start in March 2026. Once again, my optimism soared that I might beat this thing.

"Over Christmas, however, I began experiencing blinding headaches and numbness down my right side. After many tests I was told the cancer had spread to the left side of my brain and, despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team have now told me there is nothing further they can do."

Mel and John have worked together for several years (Faith Moran/Wireimage)

Fellow expert John Aiken has spoken about Mel's news, becoming visibly emotional during a TV interview with A Current Affair this week.

"It’s just so unbelievable how quickly this disease has got on top of her. She’s an amazing woman. Such a bright shining light, and she is a fighter," said John.

"We knew that she had cancer on and off for two years, but she never complained, never let on what was going on. And so this has come as a complete shock to all of us.

"I’ve spent a lot of time over the last 24 hours just going through photos and listening to music because she’s a very big fan of 80s music."

John also added that he is hoping to fly back to the UK to visit Mel.

As per Mayo Clinic, symptoms of colon cancer can include: