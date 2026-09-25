Taylor Swift's 'dirty' Travis Kelce reference in new song leaves fans shocked

Taylor Swift has given fans plenty to talk about with her latest batch of songs, but one lyric in particular has caught attention for its apparent reference to husband Travis Kelce.

The singer released four new tracks on Friday as part of The Life Of A Showgirl: The Encore, but one lyric from Cleveland! has already caught fans’ attention.

The song includes the suggestive line: “The taste of me is acquired, but it’s his favorite dish.”

The lyric quickly sparked plenty of discussion among Swifties on X.

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One fan posted: "THE TASTE OF ME IS ACQUIRED BUT ITS HIS FAVORITE DISH????????????? OHHH TAYLOR I LOVE IT WHEN YOUR DIRTY."

Cleveland! includes lyrics that appear to reference Travis Kelce and his Ohio hometown. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

The lyric appears on Cleveland!, one of four additional songs included on the extended edition of The Life Of A Showgirl.

The track's title has also drawn attention because Cleveland is Kelce's hometown in Ohio, while other lyrics appear to contain further references to the NFL star.

At one point, Swift sings that her partner has already taken her to Cleveland and shown her The Heights, which appears to be a nod to Kelce's New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The song also includes lyrics that appear to describe the relationship in more romantic terms, with Swift seemingly referring to Kelce as the 'love of my life.'

Fans picked up on that detail too, with one writing on X: "why is cleveland! making me sob like...she found the love of her life guys."

Another Swiftie wrote: "Cleveland is for Travis, she found her true love."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married at Madison Square Garden in July. (Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

What other Taylor Swift songs reference Travis Kelce?

Swift's latest lyric is not the first time fans have interpreted one of her songs as containing a more intimate reference to Kelce.

Her 2025 album The Life Of A Showgirl also featured Wood, which included the suggestive lyric: ‘Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs.’

Swift and Kelce have been married since July, after tying the knot at Madison Square Garden, and she has continued supporting him during the NFL season.

The latest songs arrived after Swift announced The Life Of A Showgirl: The Encore earlier this week, revealing that she and collaborators Max Martin and Shellback had written additional material after traveling to Sweden to celebrate the original album's success.

She wrote on Instagram that the songs were created from 'pure gratitude' following the album's record-breaking first week.

The extended edition also includes Patient Zero, whose music video features Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell. Johnson previously described Swift as a close friend, saying: "Taylor and I have been friends for a really long time, and we're very close, and we decided to work together."

Swift is also set to receive the inaugural Artist-Director Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, where the Patient Zero video is due to debut.



