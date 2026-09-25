Taylor Swift's 'dirty' Travis Kelce reference in new song leaves fans shocked
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Taylor Swift's 'dirty' Travis Kelce reference in new song leaves fans shocked

Her new album also includes a song that appears to nod to Kelce's Ohio hometown

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Topics: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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