Jennifer Garner has made a pointed remark at her ex Ben Affleck in an unusual complaint about their 2015 divorce.

The celebrity pair, who have three children together, Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14, tied the knot back in 2005, but separated 10 years later in 2015.

Garner, 54, spoke to InStyle magazine about the impact the breakup and the subsequent 'family upheaval' had on her.

She claimed that this included more day to childcare including picking up and dropping off the children at school, as well as cooking meals.

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They made the decision to separate back in 2015, and their divorce was finalized in 2018, with Affleck going on to marry Jennifer Lopez while Garner started a relationship with John Miller, who works in business.

In the interview she revealed that was not able to work so much while her children were younger, but is now able to work more.

Garner said she is very happy to getting back to work (Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV)

"When my kids were little, I worked so little, and then we had such an upheaval in our family, that I really hardly worked for a long time," she told InStyle.

While she was very busy with the children then, now they're older she revealed that she has more time, saying that she now 'indulged' more in acting.

"I'm also really grateful to have this part of my life back," she said.

Garner explained that her schedule is now easier.

'It's all about your schedule," she said. "It's not about what the kids have going on at school. It's not about pickups and drop-offs and making it home for dinner."

Garner and Affleck separated in 2015 (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The actor shared that she is also mindful that she wants to still work while she can, adding: "I'm 54, I'm not going to be able to do it forever."

As for why she is so happy to be back on set, Garner said it's coming from a 'place of joy'.

She said: "I'm not tortured. It's not filling a hole. I just really love to do it. And I love to be around people who love to do it."

Explaining how she is now balancing this with home life, she said: "When I work, I don't apologize to my kids for it

"I so thank them for being so sweet about it. But that's part of life. Working hard is part of life, and messing up is part of life."