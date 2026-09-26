Saved by the Bell star Tiffani Thiessen reveals the surprising amount she earned from the hit show
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Saved by the Bell star Tiffani Thiessen reveals the surprising amount she earned from the hit show

Turns out nostalgia doesn't pay the bills - Tiffani Thiessen says her residual paydays have all but disappeared

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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