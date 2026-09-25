Melissa Barrera reveals single condition for Scream return after being fired from franchise
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Melissa Barrera reveals single condition for Scream return after being fired from franchise

The actress stated she would only revisit Scream one specific condition was met, as former co-star Matthew Lillard regrets not backing her

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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