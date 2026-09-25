Carly Rae Jepsen reveals how Heated Rivalry inspired her baby's name after welcoming first child
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Carly Rae Jepsen reveals how Heated Rivalry inspired her baby's name after welcoming first child

The singer called choosing a name her ‘most important creative decision

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@carlyraejepsen

Topics: Parenting, Entertainment, Celebrity

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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