Matthew Lillard says he's 'embarrassed' he returned for Scream 7 after Melissa Barrera was removed
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Matthew Lillard says he's 'embarrassed' he returned for Scream 7 after Melissa Barrera was removed

The actor conceded he is on the "wrong side of history" for returning to Scream after Barrera was dropped.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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