Travis Kelce named as a victim in multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme
Home>Celebrity

Travis Kelce named as a victim in multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme

The NFL star is among several high-profile victims caught up in an alleged multi-million-dollar investment scam

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Topics: Travis Kelce, Celebrity, Crime

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: