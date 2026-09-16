Travis Kelce named as a victim in multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce has been officially identified by federal prosecutors as a victim in a sprawling multi-million-dollar financial fraud scheme.

According to court filings submitted by federal authorities, the three-time Super Bowl champion was among several high-profile, high-net-worth targets who fell prey to an elaborate financial operation designed to illicitly siphon millions of dollars under fraudulent investment pretenses.

The indictment outlines how the orchestrator of the scheme solicited capital by presenting deceptive financial opportunities, pitching lucrative, low-risk business ventures to prominent figures across the sports and entertainment industries.

Rather than deploying the funds into legitimate commercial enterprises or secured assets as promised, prosecutors revealed the capital was redirected to finance luxury lifestyle expenses and cover payments to previous investors in a classic Ponzi-style operation.

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Kelce, 36, who has seen his commercial and media profile soar over the past few seasons through high-profile endorsements, podcasting, and entertainment ventures, was reportedly drawn into the fraudulent operation before federal investigators uncovered the discrepancies.

Kelce is one of several high profile victims who was swindled in the scheme (amie Squire/Getty Images)

Court documents indicate that the scheme involved complex wire transfers, forged documentation, and shell company entities intended to conceal the true destination of the victims' capital.

The exact amount lost by Kelce specifically has not been separated from the broader multi-million-dollar sum outlined across the court record, but prosecutors noted that the cumulative financial losses across the victim pool reached tens of millions of dollars.

Representatives for Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have not yet issued a public comment regarding the disclosures.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Siddharth Jawahar, 38, the mastermind behind the scheme, was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri. Jawahar previously pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud and was ordered to pay $31.35 million in restitution to his victims.

According to the release, Jawahar ran a Texas-based investment company called Swiftarc Capital LLC and began funneling client funds into a single investment, Philip Morris Pakistan (PMP), from 2015 onwards.

When the value of PMP declined, Jawahar never informed his clients. Instead, he falsely claimed their portfolios were turning profits, leaving investors none the wiser.

Sid Jawahar swindled millions out of unsuspecting victims (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Swiftarc Ventures)

Other victims were falsely led to believe their money was being backed into specific startups when the investments were never made.

Between July 2016 and December 2023, Jawahar took in more than $35 million from investors, yet actually invested only about $10 million.

He used new investor capital to repay earlier backers and “to fuel an extravagant lifestyle” that included private jet travel, luxury properties in Austin and New York, private club memberships, and lavish spending on fine dining and designer clothing.

After being indicted, Jawahar attempted to obstruct justice by coaching a victim to deliver a favorable statement to the FBI, lying about his finances and immigration status, and attempting to have his sister remotely wipe his iPhone to destroy evidence.

The revelation arrives during an exceptionally busy period for the tight end, who remains a constant fixture in global pop culture headlines alongside his NFL duties.

Financial advisors and federal regulators have increasingly warned of aggressive scams targeting professional athletes, noting that sports stars frequently face sophisticated solicitations due to their visible wealth, intense schedules, and reliance on external management structures.