Presley Gerber's death certificate reveals final resting place following tragic death at 27

Presley Gerber has been cremated following his untimely passing at the age of 27, according to official vital statistics records.

The model—the eldest child of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber—died on Sept. 20 from a suspected overdose while residing at a rehabilitation center in Santa Monica, California.

According to his death certificate, first obtained by TMZ, the official cause of death remains listed as pending further investigation, awaiting final toxicology findings from the medical examiner.

The records also reveal the family's arrangements for his final resting place. Gerber was cremated, and his ashes will reportedly be kept at his parents' primary residence in Malibu.

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The Gerber family, which includes his younger sister, The Shards actress and model Kaia Gerber, is currently arranging a private funeral service scheduled to take place within the coming week.

Gerber was just 27 when he died earlier this week (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

A representative for the Crawford-Gerber family previously issued a brief statement confirming his passing, stating: “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Following in his mother’s and sister’s footsteps, Gerber entered the fashion world as a teenager, signing his first major modeling contract with IMG at age 15.

Over the course of his runway and editorial career, he appeared in high-profile campaigns for brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce & Gabbana.

However, Gerber was also candid about his personal battles behind the scenes, speaking openly about his long-standing struggles with clinical depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. I

n 2019, he was arrested for driving under the influence in California, subsequently pleading no contest before receiving three years of probation, community service, and mandatory attendance in an education program.

He gradually stepped away from high-fashion runways to focus on his recovery and mental wellness, later voicing an ambition to turn his personal battles into guidance for others navigating similar hardships.

Both Rande and Cindy have been left distraught by the tragic loss of their son, pictured here with them in 2024 (Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

“That’s what I really want to do — help people get out of whether you’re depressed [or] struggling with something that’s having a negative effect on your body,” Gerber shared during an appearance on the Studio 22 Podcast in February 2023. “What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made.”

In the days following his death, tributes poured in from close friends and loved ones, including former partner Charlotte D’Alessio, who dated Gerber between 2018 and 2020.

“Shared a pure love with you & for that I thank & honor your life,” D’Alessio wrote on Instagram Stories alongside archival photos of the pair.

“You deserved more time. You deserved more life. Very angry [about] this. Love u Pres. Up there, down here. Don’t ever doubt that. We all love you so much. I hope you can feel it.”