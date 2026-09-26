Presley Gerber's death certificate reveals final resting place following tragic death at 27
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Presley Gerber's death certificate reveals final resting place following tragic death at 27

Presley Gerber has been cremated following his death at age 27, with his ashes set to remain at Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's home.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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