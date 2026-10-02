Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks out after death of partner Ken Urker aged 34
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Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks out after death of partner Ken Urker aged 34

Ken Urker was found dead on his 34th birthday

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

Topics: Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Mental Health

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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