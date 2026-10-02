Gypsy Rose Blanchard's partner Ken Urker has died aged 33
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Gypsy Rose Blanchard's partner Ken Urker has died aged 33

He was found dead at his home, authorities confirmed

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (Instagram/@gypsyrose.ig)

Topics: Gypsy Rose Blanchard, True crime, US News, Entertainment

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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