Gypsy Rose Blanchard has opened up in a new interview about the horrifying details of her mother’s death, and how ex-boyfriend replied to her mom before he killed her.

The Gypsy Rose case has long had people on either side of the fence, with people both supporting and slating her after the news broke in 2015 that she had snuck her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, into her home where he went on to stab Clauddine 'Dee Dee' Blanchard 17 times as she slept.

It has been alleged that Dee Dee was suffering from the mental illness Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, which led her to have Gypsy wrongly diagnosed and treated for multiple illnesses as a child - all while she was perfectly healthy.

As a prominent figure in her community, Dee Dee’s death played out for all to see, with Facebook being a major point of evidence that the mom had been the subject of foul play.

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Clauddine 'Dee Dee' Blanchard was stabbed to death in 2015 by the boyfriend of her daughter, Gypsy Rose (Handout)

It all began when Gypsy met Nicholas online, with the pair engaging in video calls and a relationship.

But one night, they decided to commit a crime they had been planning for some time – to murder Dee Dee so they could run away together.

After letting Nicholas into her home, Gypsy claimed in her memoir, My Time to Stand, that she took three Vicodin and went into the bathroom as she covered her ears and tried to block out the murder occurring in the other room.

What Nicholas Godejohn said to Dee Dee before murdering her

Now, she has opened up further about what Nicholas said to her mom after she asked him: “Who are you?”

Gypsy Rose has spoken to Paul C. Brunson about her mom's murder (We Need To Talk)

Speaking with Paul C. Brunson on his We Need To Talk podcast, she explained she heard ‘screaming’ and ‘shock’.

"I almost think I heard, 'Who are you?' was asked," she recalled.

She explained that in Nick's testimony, it was made known that Dee Dee had asked him who he was, and his alleged response was: “I am death.”

'I wanted to go and help her, but I was terrified at the same time'

Gypsy continued: “So I do know that that was probably what I heard. And I remember her calling out for my name and, like, I wanted to go and help her.

"Like, I felt like I wanted to go and help her, but I was terrified at the same time. Like, my body was paralyzed. I couldn't move."

She went on to detail Nick’s alleged assault of her, self-medicating, and their arrest, which led to her being sentenced to ten years in prison with a second-degree murder charge, and Nicholas to be handed life for first-degree.

After serving seven years of her sentence, Gypsy was released in December 2023.

She married Ryan Anderson while behind bars, but they separated and divorced shortly after her release, which was closely followed by her rekindling with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, whom she has gone on to welcome their daughter with.