Lola Young reveals painful side effects she has after years of vaping

Lola Young says 'breathing feels like a chore' after previously ignoring warnings about the risks of vaping.

The 25-year-old music star opened up about her side effects on TikTok, revealing that she had once been told that she'd 'start to feel the effects of vaping' when she was aged 25-26.

The singer 'rolled her eyes' at the time, but now says 'the day has come.'

In a light-hearted video, the singer told her followers: “That day has come, where my lungs feel like they’re battery powered, like they’re just one big battery, and breathing feels like a chore."

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"It feels like hard work. It feels like I should be paid for breathing. Feels like I should be paid to breathe."





Young then joked that she should be paid '£30 ($40) an hour for breathing.'

"It feels like there will be no tomorrow," she continued.

However, it's still not enough to make the 'Messy' singer quit, telling her followers that she would try and quit when she's 45.

Many saw the funny side of the star's video - noting the fact that there was a vape behind her on the bed.

"Not the vape on the bed... Lol," wrote one.

A second said: "Why can’t we just invent ONE safe addiction, my GOSH."

A third, who could relate to the singer added: "Vape free since December- genuinely the quality of my life has improved so much without it."

However, others were concerned for the star's health, as one fan penned: "Babe you need to quit. I vapes for 4 years and on the 5th I felt it bad it. Vaping was like breathing for me, I regret so much not quitting sooner. It gets so much easier after a bit, really."

Lola Young said she's feeling the effects of vaping (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Another fan revealed how she had been hospitalized due to vaping.

"I was hospitalized from it over a month ago and am still recovering. I was vaping since I was in high school and I’m 29…I promise you NOTHING is more important than your health," the fan warned.

"I have tried to quit at least 20 times before and nothing got me to quit until I thought I wouldn’t be able to breathe for the rest of my life!! You CAN be free from this and it’s amazing!"

What are the risks of vaping?

In 2024, 7.0% of U.S. adults reported using e-cigarettes, which equates to roughly 18 million adults.

Unlike cigarettes, there is still a lot more research to be done on the effects of vaping on the body.

Dr Zafar told Metro that 'vapour may contain fine particles, metals, aldehydes, and chemicals that irritate or inflame the airways, which could cause side effects including a cough, dry mouth, sore throat, headaches, and nausea.'

However, he also said that without the 'decades of evidence needed to calculate vaping’s precise lifetime risks', it's still too early to detail the extent of the damage it can cause to the body.